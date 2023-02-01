In 1923, the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died, and Calvin Coolidge inherited the presidency.
That same year, Time Magazine printed its first publication; the “House that Ruth Built” — Yankee Stadium — opened (and the “Bronx Bombers” would defeat their across the river rivals, the N.Y. Giants, 4 games to 2); and the Walt Disney Co. was founded.
And Frank Klum, currently the oldest active veteran with Clermont VFW Post 5277, was born.
On Jan. 22, family and friends, and several noted dignitaries, celebrated the momentous occasion with a party held at the Clermont Civic Center.
Among the dignitaries was U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster, who presented Klum with a Congressional Proclamation/
“We must show our respect to Frank Klum as he turns 100 years old. He is a great man,” said Webster. “He is a veteran that has showed us all how to live a great life. We look forward to his enjoying another 100 years.”
Another proclamation was issued by Florida State Senator Dennis Baxley.
“Klum is a very honored testament to our country! Not only did he serve us during the war, he continues to share his love for America,” Baxley said. “We must celebrate his longevity of life to serve America and our community. He is an amazing man.”
Locally, Clermont Mayor Tim Murry presented Klum with a City of Clermont Proclamation.
“I pray that one day I can live 100 years with full control of his life … and be like him,” said Murry.
Further accolades in the form of personalized letters poured in from President Biden, former President Jimmy Carter, and Gov. DeSantis.
More closer to home, Post member Chris Singh also lauded Klum.
“ Frank was my quartermaster. His amazing memory is like 10 elephants. He had to have a great memory, as he worked as a letter carrier before there were zip codes,” Singh said. “If it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t even have the Clermont VFW Post. He is a real hero, who kicked the German’s ass.”
Former Post Commander Kurt Schuh, current Quartermaster Bob Farrell and others shared their praise before they gave Frank Klum a standing ovation while singing Happy Birthday.
Perhaps a highlight was the announcement of a new award, the VFW Post 5277 Frank Klum Sr. Quartermaster Award, which was presented to Farrell, its first recipient.
ABOUT FRANK KLUM SR.
Born in a logging camp in Pennsylvania Jan. 23, 1923, he is nicknamed. “Frank the Tank.” His grandchildren lovingly say he is the “best of the best.” His children and grandchildren tease how he remembers every little special detail of his life, sharing fond memories and stories. These include war stories.
One of the fun things he enjoys doing is calling fellow Clermont Kiwanis members on their birthdays to wish them a happy birthday, while playing the song on his trumpet.
Klum is still very independent, goes to the gym three times each week, loves taking walks and playing card games with his grandchildren.
MILITARY SERVICE
Klum was 18 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Army, two days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, after being quickly sent on assignment to Missouri for his basic recruit training and then on to Fresno, Calif., where he joined the 97th Bombardment Squadron of the 47th Bombardment Group.
As a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, Klum sailed across the Atlantic on the RMS Queen Mary, as the ship zigzagged across the Atlantic Ocean in order to evade Nazi U-boats; and was bombed by Nazi aircraft in both North Africa and Europe.
While based outside of London at Rougham Airfield, he witnessed his first Nazi bombings from afar, when London was attacked. He also encountered Nazi propaganda.
“There was a broadcast for the Nazis that said they sank the Queen Mary, while I was still on it,” Klum said.
Klum found himself in Africa when his squadron landed at Casablanca, Morocco to support the Allied North African campaign. In Algeria on Christmas Day 1942, he experienced his first bombing raid. For six weeks he stayed in foxholes dodging bombing raids and enemy fire bullets.
“We were the furthest advanced Allied troops and we got bombed with air raids all of the time,” he said. “The Germans really had air superiority at that time.”
He was discharged in 1945 at the rank of Sergeant Major, but that was not the end of his military career. Just a few months after the war ended, Klum re-enlisted. He retired in 1962 from Pine Castle Air Force Base in Orlando.
A LIFE WELL LIVED
From there he began a career with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in the Orlando area for 22 years. He and his wife, Catherine (who everyone knew as Kitty), who was originally from Belize (then known as the British Honduras), and wed in Guatamala, had five children, three now deceased.
They were married 64 years when she passed away in 2011.
An interesting side note is that Klum was such a frequent blood donor that as a result, a pint of his blood was sent into space on one of the Challenger missions.
A FAMILY ‘SECRET’
Klum’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren respect that they always get the entire family together for every holiday, which Klum shared their “secret.”
“They must have a life dedicated to: 1. God, 2. Family and 3. Country,” he said.