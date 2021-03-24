The Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5277 is planning a fundraising spaghetti dinner March 27, 4–6 p.m. Open to all, the dinner will be offered as take-out only, due to the ongoing pandemic.
In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day (which is March 29), the meal is free for Vietnam War veterans.
In addition to a hearty spaghetti and meatball dinner, the meal includes salad, bread and dessert – all for $8 donation per person. The meals will be available at 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont, behind the old Clermont police station.
All proceeds will be used to help veterans. The group will be practicing social distancing, and masks are suggested but not required.