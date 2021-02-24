May 14 and 15, the Clermont Performing Arts Center will welcome your favorite Miami residents, with a drag twist.
“The Golden Gals Live” features Ginger Minj as Blanche, Gidget Galore as Rose, MR MS Adrien as Sophia, Divine Grace as Dorothy and special guest Doug Ba’aser as they recreate three original episodes from the popular TV program “The Golden Girls.”
Audience members may recognize Ginger Minj from her successful run on season seven of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and season two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”
“The original ‘Golden Girls’ is a pop culture phenomenon, and the ladies of ‘The Golden Gals’ simply take that love we all have for the classic to the next level,” Arts & Events manager Chris Dudeck said. “We are thrilled to add this offering to our already diverse 2021 season.”
This sell-out show has left audience members rolling with laughter and will grace the Mainstage for two nights at 8 p.m. May 14 and May 15, with limited seating to allow for social distancing.
Tickets for both shows are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 352-394-4800 or at www.ClermontPAC.com. The arts center is located at 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27.