The Boston Celtics were a dynasty in the 1950s and 1960s. The Chicago Bulls were a dynasty during Michael Jordan’s heyday.
Perhaps it is time to add the City of Clermont to that glorious roster, as they marked their sixth victory in the 11 years the annual Battle of the Badges basketball tournament has been held, which was hosted by the Clermont Police Department as they went head-to-head with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
In the game that cinched their sixth victory, the Clermont PD, joined by members of the Fire Department/First Responders, took an early lead over the Lake County Sheriff’s team and never looked back, winning with a final score of 43 to 20 at the game held inside the Clermont Elementary School gymnasium.
ABOUT THE CAUSE
The annual game is a joint venture with Christian Men in Action, and serves as a toy drive during Christmas.
“This absolutely great community event is what our Clermont Police and Fire Departments do for our children.” said Clermont Mayor Tim Murry. This game is always a great opportunity to spread holiday joy throughout South Lake while bringing our entire community together.”
The tournament does more than that.
“We love this annual basketball game challenge as a tradition, where we can productively support families struggling through this holiday season,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway. “We know many local area families are struggling financially and with diverse hardships, yet we really want to make a difference for a greater cause.”
Admission to the game was a new, unwrapped toy.
“Our Clermont team is excited to participate in this annual Christmas basketball challenge to help gather toys for those in our community who can’t afford it,” said CPD Corp. Philip Pollen. “With our collective efforts, we hope everyone in Clermont will be able to enjoy this holiday season.”
Even in defeat, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell was gracious.
“We are happy to be here. Even though the Clermont Police Department won last year and again this year, we are proud to support events like this that prove Lake County is the best county in Florida,” Grinnell said. “With help from all of our united law enforcement teams, we want to make a difference.
He added that charitable events such as this make Lake County special, especially during the Christmas season.
“We want to make the holidays special for everyone, including those children and families in need of our help,” he said. “We want to wish everyone a happy holiday season.”
Grinnell also thanked the community for keeping its law enforcement teams in thoughts and prayers.
WANT TO CONTRIBUTE?
“Our Christian Men in Action and our Clermont First Responders are actively collecting toys for our Dec. 24 Christmas Eve, where we will have a gigantic bicycle and toy giveaway at McKinney Park, located at 801 Bloxam Avenue, across from Clermont Elementary School,” said Murry.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact Tim Murry at Christian Men in Action at 352-217-1140, or mail to: PO Box 331, Minneola, FL 34755-0331.
website: http://www.christianmeninaction.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Christian-Men-in-Action-194066390786474/
CPD website: https://www.clermontfl.gov/262/Police-Department