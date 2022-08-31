Members of the Clermont Woman’s Club recently attended the GFWC-Florida District 7 Summer Meeting hosted by Jean Brown, District Director, and Carla Connelly, Jr. District Director.
The meeting was held in Tangerine and attended by members from the 15 GFWC clubs which comprise District 7.
Attendees learned about up-coming programs, shared information and enjoyed the sisterhood promoted by GFWC. Each club president had a few minutes to “brag” on their club and its accomplishments. (Thank you Helen Cooney for “bragging” about us here in Clermont!)
The CWC is on summer hiatus, but the first meeting for the up-coming year is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6.