To commemorate the birthday of Dr. Seuss author Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, the Clermont Woman’s Club donated Dr. Seuss books to the Clermont Head Start Program.
Connie Carlson, Helen Cooney and Sylvia Barto, members of Clermont Woman’s Club, delivered 43 Dr Seuss books to Clermont Head Start. The staff including center manager, Gabrielle Hastings, were dressed for the day and enthusiastically accepted the books. Club members are volunteering to read to the children on a regular basis.
Head Start/Early Head Start is a free program that provides comprehensive early learning services to children from low-income families. Episcopal Children’s Services operates 30 Head Start/Early Head Start centers in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Clay, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Lake, Levy, Marion, and Nassau Counties, serving pregnant women and children from birth through age 5.
The Clermont Woman’s Club invites prospective members to meetings at the Clubhouse at 655 Broome St. and 7th St., Clermont on the first Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. For information see www.clermontwomansclub.org