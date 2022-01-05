Call it an extra-special Christmas gift, as the Clermont Woman’s Club continued its series of donations, this time making a donation to the Moonlight Players.
Other recent donations have been made to Wreaths Across America, the Faith Neighborhood Center and Cooper Memorial Library.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman’ Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927. It is a nonprofit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities.
It meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m., at their clubhouse, 655 Broome St. and Seventh St.
ABOUT THE MOONLIGHT PLAYERS
The Moonlight Players is(a nonprofit organization founded by Jan Sheldon and Sara Ackers. Since its founding, the Moonlight Players has performed at a variety of places around the Clermont area, including South Lake High School’s auditorium, The Lakeridge Winery, The Mulberry Inn, and Jenkins Auditorium.
Their love for theater remained strong and intact throughout all these venue changes, until the group finally found their home in 1999, an old car shop renovated into a theater over the years, and called it The Moonlight Warehouse Theater. Now, however, according to its website, it will be leaving the facility due to a number of changes to the building’s structure and adjacent property.