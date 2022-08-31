Although the Clermont Woman’s Club annual fashion show isn’t until Oct. 29, the club is still seeking sponsors and gift baskets.
Pam Schmitz, who is a member of the club, speculated whether the lag in sponsorships and gift baskets might possibly be due to the fact the Clermont Woman’s Club’s event is separated by about two weeks from Pig on the Pond. Given the current economy, she pondered whether that is playing a role.
Regardless, there still is time to support the Clermont Woman’s Club’s annual fashion show and luncheon.
“If you would like to get more information, be a sponsor or donate for the silent auction, contact Pearl Strong at 352-394-0250, or:
Prstrong5439@aol.com,” stated Schmitz in a news release.
ABOUT THIS YEAR’S EVENT
This year’s event, “Around the World in Fashion” will feature fashions by Accessories and More of Sarasota. It will be held Oct. 29, starting 11 a.m., at Gabby’s Banquet and Event Facility, 699 U.S. 27.
Guests will be able to try on and purchase the fashions and accessories featured in the show. Along with the fashion show, a delicious hot lunch of salad, chicken marsala, potatoes au gratin, asparagus with carrots, coffee and tiramisu for dessert will round out the luncheon.
INTERSTED?
Doors open at 11 a.m. for “Around The World In Fashion.” Admission is $35 and includes lunch. Contact Sylvia Barto at 352-243-7267, or visit: info@clermontwomansclub.org and the website is: www.clermontwomansclub.org
ABOUT THE CLEMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman’s Club, District 7, is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927 but has been serving the South Lake Community since 1921. It is a nonprofit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities.
The main focus every year is the Scholarship Awards given to three high school senior girls, one from each of the three South Lake High Schools.
An article published in the February 2022 issue of Clermont Neighbors, which is distributed to residents of Kings Ridge, Heritage Hill and Summit Greens subdivisions, the Clermont Woman’s Club is celebrating 95 years of service.
The article, written by Katie Crawford, goes on to mention a club known at the Clermont Civic Club was formed in 1921 by Kate Chase. It purchased its clubhouse at 655 Broom Street in 1924, and was chartered as the Clermont Woman’s Club in 1927. Five years later, in 1932, it became affiliated with the Florida Federation of Woman’s Clubs.
An honor was bestowed upon the club when its clubhouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. It was the first of two buildings now registered; the VFW Post on Desoto Street was added in 2021.