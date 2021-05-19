The Florida League of Cities recently announced that Clermont was one of five cities to win the 2021 Municipal Youth Council Community Service Contest. The Clermont Youth Council earned recognition for its Homeless Care Pack Project. The youth council collected toiletries, filled over 250 backpacks and delivered them to the Clermont Police Department for distribution to the local homeless population.
The youth council purchased the bags using prize money they won from a previous FLC competition, the 2019 Municipal Youth Council Video Competition.
“The Clermont Youth Council recognized a need in their community – a need that was magnified this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” FLC Programs coordinator Eryn Russell said. “The Homeless Care Pack Project is a direct reflection of the students’ compassion for Clermont’s residents and their desire to give back to their community.”
FLC representatives plan to present the Clermont Youth Council with a trophy and a $250 check during the June 22 Clermont City Council meeting.
Members Tyler Irby, Mary Landaberde and Luis Mustafa completed the project with the assistance of alumnae Kylee Sakur. Former sponsor City Clerk Tracy Ackroyd Howe and current sponsor Clermont communications director Kathryn Deen provided guidance and support.
Other service contest winners were from Alachua, Atlantic Beach, Pinecrest and Pinellas Park.
To learn more about the Clermont Youth Council and to apply to join, visit www.ClermontFL.gov/youth.