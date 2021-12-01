Public bingo every Tuesday

 

Doors open 5 p.m., games start 6 p.m.

South Lake Moose Lodge #1615

17335 U.S. 27 North • Minneola

Must be 18 to play.

Packets start at $25. Food and beverages available: variety of sandwiches, salads and finger foods. No food or beverages allowed without management approval.

Bring a new guest and get a gift Much of the proceeds help support causes such as Haven House, South Lake Cancer, Mike Conely Hospice, Ride for the Stone, South Lake First Responders, Toys for Tots, Special Olympics and more.  Call: 352-394-5936

 

Pink Ribbon Ladies breast cancer support group/ 

Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation

 

7 p.m., second Thursday of the month

National Training Center (adjacent to South Lake Hospital)

Share experiences, information.

For more information, call: Roxie: 352-406-4577 or Kay: 352-217-2545

 

