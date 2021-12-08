Public bingo every Tuesday
Doors open 5 p.m.
Games start 6 p.m.
South Lake Moose Lodge #1615
17335 U.S. 27 North • Minneola
Must be 18 to play.
Packets start at $25. Food and beverages available: variety of sandwiches, salads and finger foods. No food or beverages allowed without management approval.
Bring a new guest and get a gift Much of the proceeds help support causes such as Haven House, South Lake Cancer, Mike Conely Hospice, Ride for the Stone, South Lake First Responders, Toys for Tots, Special Olympics and more.
Call: 352-394-5936
Pink Ribbon Ladies breast cancer support group/
Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation
7 p.m., second Thursday of the month
National Training Center
(adjacent to South Lake Hospital)
Share experiences, information.
For more information, call:
Roxie: 352-406-4577
Kay: 352-217-2545