AUG. 19
Domestic battery,700 block of Prince Edward Ave., arrested for domestic battery
Warrant, 4000 block U.S. Highway 27, arrested on active warrant
AUG. 20
Weapons offense, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27, carrying a concealed weapon also determined stolen
Petit theft, East Minnehahah Avenue and Millholland Drive, arrested for petit theft
DUI, Grand Highway and State Road 50 East, driving under the influence
AUG. 21
DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27, driving under the influence
AUG. 23
Residential burglary, 2000 block Crestridge Drive, property taken from location
AUG. 24
DWLS, North Hancock Road and Old S.R 50, arrested driving with suspended license
Trespass, 800 block South Grand Highway, subjects trespassed from location