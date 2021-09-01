AUG. 19

Domestic battery,700 block of Prince Edward Ave., arrested for domestic battery

Warrant, 4000 block U.S. Highway 27, arrested on active warrant

 

AUG. 20

Weapons offense, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27, carrying a concealed weapon also determined stolen

Petit theft, East Minnehahah Avenue and Millholland Drive, arrested for petit theft

DUI, Grand Highway and State Road 50 East, driving under the influence

 

AUG. 21

DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27, driving under the influence

 

AUG. 23

Residential burglary, 2000 block Crestridge Drive, property taken from location

 

AUG. 24

DWLS, North Hancock Road and Old S.R 50, arrested driving with suspended license

Trespass, 800 block South Grand Highway, subjects trespassed from location

