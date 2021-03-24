The Clermont Police Department continues to build community relations through Coffee with a Cop, a nationwide program that reinforces good relations between communities and local law enforcement agencies.
March 10, the event took place at Corelli’s Pantry in downtown Clermont, and pizza was on the menu, along with coffee, of course.
“As always, we welcome the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with our Clermont citizens,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “Partnerships such as this help create an atmosphere that facilitates communication by breaking down the traditional barriers that so often exist between police officers and the citizens they serve.”
Coffee with a Cop allows citizens to meet police officers in a relaxed, neutral atmosphere with no speeches, agenda or preset subjects. It allows them to spend one-on-one time with an officer in their community and to discuss whatever concerns are important to them.