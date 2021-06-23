In its continuing outreach to connect with community members, the Clermont Police Department will host its next Coffee with a Cop event from 8:30–10:30 a.m. June 25 at Golden Hills Coffee Roasters in downtown’s Montrose Street Market, 793 W. Montrose Street.
Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide program that reinforces good relationships between communities and local law enforcement agencies.
The public will get to talk with local Clermont police officers and ask questions, voice their concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhoods.
“As always, we welcome the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with our Clermont citizens,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “Partnerships such as this help create an atmosphere that facilitates communication by breaking down the traditional barriers that so often exist between police officers and the citizens whom they serve. We are excited about the amount of positive feedback and the great conversations we have had with the community at these events. We look forward to these and encourage everyone to attend who can.”