May 12, Clermont Police Department hosted the latest Coffee with a Cop event at Bagel Bros Café on Highway 50.
Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide program that reinforces good relations between the community and its local law enforcement agency.
At these events, the public can talk with local Clermont police officers and ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhoods.
“As always, we welcome the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with our Clermont citizens,” Chief Charles Broadway said.
“Partnerships such as this help create an atmosphere that facilitates communication by breaking down the traditional barriers that so often exist between police officers and the citizens whom they serve. We are excited about the amount of positive feedback and the great conversations we have had with the community at these events. We look forward to these and encourage everyone to attend who can.”
Coffee with a Cop allows citizens to meet police officers in a relaxed, neutral atmosphere with no speeches, no agenda and no preset subjects. It allows them to spend time one-on-one with an officer who works in the community where they live and discuss whatever concerns are important to them. The conversation is intimate and personal, equally important to the citizen and officer.