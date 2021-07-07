On June 25, my daughters and I had the pleasure of attending the Coffee with A Cop Event at Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, located inside the Montrose Street Market.
As a former security guard and mental health therapist, I started to “interrogate” our local law enforcement to see what it is that they do to ensure the safety of their citizens and residents. I shared my concerns regarding previous law enforcement experiences, having grown up in Los Angeles County, where the crime rate is a lot higher.
It probably is safe to say that Clermont is one of the safest towns to live in because local law enforcement strives to stay involved. One way they do that is conduct a number of community events to keep the crime rate down.
Sergeant Erin Razo explained the crime rate is low in Clermont because they host events such as Coffee With A Cop, to get to know the people in town. Razo further shared that they have a crime analyst that keeps crime data of their four core crimes.
The main crime in Clermont that they encounter is theft and they continue to look for ways to reduce this. Clermont police has been trying to reduce theft by 4%. Also, a book is published every year that shares this data (and it can be found on their website. In looking at the Clermont Police Department website, you can click on their Annual Report and read about their department core values that include, courage, honor, integrity, professionalism and service above self).
I shared my concerns regarding mental health awareness and crime prevention, as I believe that they go hand in hand. As a former therapist, I worked for a “Full Service Partnership Program” in Los Angeles County, in which I assisted daily with suicide and homicide prevention.
I further shared that I believe our law enforcement needs to be aware and trained in mental health, in order to help prevent crimes. Many times I have been told by law enforcement that “a crime has not been committed. We investigate crimes.”
As a citizen and as a parent, I voiced my concerns as to why should we wait for a crime to happen? Why aren’t we raising awareness to reduce the crime rate by being pro-active and preventative?
Razo then introduced me to Norman Bissel, LMHC, in order to explain how they are incorporating mental health training in law enforcement. Bissel informed me that he provides 23 hours of mental health training to our local law enforcement. He teaches them how to respond to “mental health crisis, psychological first aid and mental first aid.”
I further asked the two whether they offer debriefing for their officers immediately following a traumatic experience. He explained that if an officer exhibits trauma symptoms, the officer is offered counseling through EAP (Employee Assistance Program) and help train with crisis intervention.
Bissel uses the Neurolinguistic Programming Model to treat PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). He shared that trauma can be fixed just as a broken bone can be fixed. As a former therapist, certified in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, it was interesting to hear Bissel’s take on treating trauma.
I shared some of my former work with him, as he shared his current work with me in collaborating with law enforcement to reduce mental health crisis in the community.
In addition to them, I shared a cup of coffee with Kenny Lambourdiere, from Truist Bank (formerly BB&T and Sun Trust), who shared that Officer Kelly Brown has done much for the community, that it is because of her that events such as these continue.
It matters to people, such as with Maurice Hughes, who recently moved to Clermont following retirement, as well as members if the Pawlikowski family.
“I decided to check out who is patrolling. I wanted to know who is in charge and what is going on,” said Hughes. “I think right now, Clermont is the best city. It is perfect in every way. The ambiance is great!”
Summing it all up, it was nice to see all the officers who attended in their effort to meet the local community, as well as others from the community.
I saw the happy faces of Benjamin and Louis Pawlikowski as they proudly wore their sticker badges. Their mother, Erica, stated of the event that her kids had a great time and that the officers were really great with the children.