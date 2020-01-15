Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites the public to join him and newly appointed Police Chief John Peek for coffee and conversation to learn more about Town services and law enforcement initiatives.
This month’s Coffee with the Town Manager will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Historic Town Hall, 220 N. Tubb St., Oakland.
Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and to share their thoughts and ideas about various issues affecting the Town. Coffee and light snacks will be served.
All Coffee with the Town Manager events are open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Coffee with the Town Manager events are hosted by the Town at different locations on the third Thursday of the month from 9-10 a.m. Two or more Town Commissioners may be present.
Non-profit, faith-based groups, or businesses that are interested in hosting a future Coffee with the Town Manager event should contact Administrative Services Manager Elisha Pappacoda at 407-656-1117 ext. 2113 or epappacoda@oaklandfl.gov.