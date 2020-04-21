The Kings Ridge Women’s Club is accepting applications for college scholarships for 2020 from students graduating from East Ridge High School, Lake Minneola High School and South Lake High School.
Three $1,500 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available via the schools’ guidance offices, which also can provide their transcripts. At this time, guidance personnel are working remotely and able to provide the students digital applications. Contact Barbara Mintline at 352-250-8573 for more information.