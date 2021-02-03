Several local names have been showing up on college lists around the country that honor academic achievement, as the students earn high grade point averages.
Keegan Reginald Harvey, of Montverde, was named to the College of Charleston fall 2020 President’s List. Harvey is majoring in systems engineering at the South Carolina public liberal arts and sciences university. To qualify for President’s List recognition, students must earn a GPA of 3.80 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
At Coastal Carolina University, a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina, Frederick Jackson, a communication major from Minneola, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
Jean-Marie Neave, of Clermont, earned a place on the Dean College President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College, which is located in Franklin, Massachusetts.
Besean McCray, of Clermont, was named a Hinds Community College Deans’ Scholar for the fall 2020 semester. Deans’ Scholars at Mississippi’s largest community college are students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average.
Valdosta State University, in south Georgia, has two local names on its fall 2020 Dean’s List: Alexandria Seelmeyer and Molly Armstrong, both of Clermont. To qualify for the list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Chloe Mclean, of Clermont, whose major is listed as theater, was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.