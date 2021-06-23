Local names continue to pop up on college and university achievement lists as students finish out the school year.
Casey Bridge, of Clermont, graduated from Jacksonville State University in May with a degree in emergency management.
At The University of Alabama, McKensie MacGrath, of Clermont, received a bachelor of science degree, and Logan Morris, of Montverde, earned a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences degree.
Elie Diaz, of Groveland, earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
At Wofford College, located in South Carolina, Paige Lee Miller received a bachelor of arts degree majoring in history with a minor in English. Miller is from Clermont.
Keegan Reginald Harvey, of Montverde, was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 President’s List. Harvey is majoring in Systems Engineering.
The University of Rhode Island recently announced that Robert Crohan, of Clermont, was ben named to its spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Kristina Harris of Clermont, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
The University of Alabama recognized four local students. Rebecca Gray and McKensie MacGrath of Clermont and Logan Morris of Montverde were named to its spring 2021 Presidents List, and Carolyn Elliott of Clermont was named to its spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Taviana Smith, of Minneola, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.
Chloe Mclean, of Clermont, was named to the University of Utah’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. Mclean’s major is listed as Theatre BFA.
Senior Kallie McDaniel, of Clermont, was named to the Macon, Georgia-based Mercer University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences spring 2021 President’s List.
Valdosta State University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List includes Alexandria Seelmeyer and Dean Maida of Clermont.
Julia Curatolo, of Clermont, has been named to the Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the spring 2021 semester.
Congratulations, all!