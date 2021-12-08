A late afternoon collision on Nov. 29 injured one person, requiring that individual to be transported to the hospital.
According to the Groveland Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 4:34 p.m., at the intersection of State Road 50 and Timber Village Road. Bruce McDonald, 80, of Clermont, driving a black Chevrolet Silverado entered the intersection and as a result, struck a white Toyota Tundra (the name of the driver of the Toyota was not released as of press time).
The Toyota Tundra was struck in the middle (referred to as being “T-boned)
A passenger (name withheld) in the Silverado was injured and subsequently transported to South Lake Hospital. The injury was deemed nor serious.
McDonald was cited for failure to yield.