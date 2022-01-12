Editor’s note: Sherri D. Finnegan is in Colorado until February, staying with family. Both her son and daughter-in-law have been extensively involved in the Marshall Fire that besieged much of Boulder County. Fortunately, she and her family are safe.
I have been in Littleton, Colorado enjoying a Covid-safe Christmas visit with my mom and friends and family. Last week, my mom and I were enjoying a quiet afternoon, warm and cozy in front of the sunny bay windows, reading when a sudden gust of wind rattled the double storm doors.
It banged so loud that I thought the doors were coming off their hinges. Between gusts, I grabbed my handy duct tape. I always have duct tape at the ready. My true crime podcast-listening daughter suspects I may be a serial killer. I duct taped the door handles together and hoped for the best. I even joked to my mom,
“ I guess I’m not grocery shopping in your Mini Cooper today, I might be blown to Kansas.”
I didn’t know then that those gust had just downed a power line 30 miles to the west, starting the Marshall Fire that spread over 6200 acres, destroying nearly 1000 structures, causing tens of thousands of residents and their pets and livestock to be evacuated, and eventually, homeless.
These “gusts” were clocked at 115 mph.That is the equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane wind, but land-locked, blocked on one side by the majestic Rocky Mountains and nowhere to go except over drought-plagued prairie areas and bedroom communities close to the college town of Boulder.
Of course, the 5 p.m. news set us straight. Over the next two days we witnessed the awful and complete devastation of neighborhoods and businesses. The news footage looked like something out of a 1980’s disaster movie: explosions, terrible flames lapping over streets and cars and homes.
We prayed for snow, some moisture to quell the fires. We prayed for the safety of everyone: the firefighters, emergency personnel, the homeowners grabbing what they could before the fires enveloped their homes.
“This fire is frankly a force of nature,” stated Colorado Governor Jared Polis.
Yet despite the devastation were the acts of kindness. Each TV report showed kind and concerned citizens offering their homes for shelter to the displaced and homeless, donations of money, food, clothing, transportation, pet supplies, even livestock shelters.
Although the fires are contained now and damage control has begun, the force of kindness continues. There is good news on the TV now. The physical devastation will be there for a long time but the unselfish graciousness of these people offer a hope for the future.
WANT TO HELP?
Listed below are some relief agencies accepting donations:
BOULDER COUNTY WILDFIRE FUND by THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SERVING BOULDER COUNTY
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Test REDCROSS to 90999, call 1-800-HELP-NOW or go to redcross.org/local/colorado/ways-to-donate.html
BOULDER FIRE RELIEF FUND THROUGH JEWISHcolorado
SISTER CARMEN COMMUNITY CENTER
SALVATION ARMY
Visit salarmy.us/firerelief2022 or text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or mail check to : The Salvation Army Intermountain Division, P.O. Box 2369, Denver, Co 80201-2369
HUMANE SOCIETY OF BOULDER VALLEY
Emergency Safety Net Fund boulderhumane.org