DNA testing has exploded onto the genealogy scene in recent years and is now one of the most important tools available to advance family tree research. In order to successfully use DNA testing for genealogy, it’s essential to combine it with traditional research.
This presentation will concentrate on several in-depth case studies that demonstrate what can be achieved when you combine long-established research methods with DNA test results. These case studies will cover verification of family tree lines, the breaking of brick walls, the testing of hypotheses and the solving of hitherto unfathomable mysteries.
Michelle Leonard will give a presentation on zoom from her home in Scotland: Leonard is a professional genealogist, DNA detective, freelance researcher, author, historian and speaker. Her DNA consulting business is Genes & Genealogy. This company specializes in DNA detective work, particularly the solving of adoption, unknown parent and all manner of unknown ancestor mysteries using a combination of DNA expertise and conventional research methods.
She regularly takes part in major genealogical events like RootsTech, the Genealogy Show, Family Tree Live, Back to Our Past and Who Do You Think You are? Michelle has also co-authored “Tracing Your Ancestors Using DNA: A Guide for Family Historians.”
INTERESTED?
To attend the event, please register with https://PastfindersSLC.org. Michelle Leonard’s presentation will take place on Thursday, March 10. The Zoom portal opens at 5:30 p.m. for greetings and announcements. The presentation begins at 6 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.
The program is free of charge and available to the public. For more information about Pastfinders please “LIKE” on Facebook PastfindersofSL.
Family history research a two session virtual class
Perhaps you have already spent time on one of the notable family research websites. You may think you understand what the materials you have found mean, or maybe you are unsure what to do with what you have found.
Even those familiar with the data accumulation process can benefit from registration and participation in family history research classes. Classes meet via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday, April 6 and 20 from 1-3 p.m.
Session I
Covers the genealogical research plan and a real-time tour of three research sites and software programs.
Session II
includes primary and secondary sources, vital record types, census data and an examination of research errors to avoid.
Questions throughout the presentations are encouraged. Each class has its own coordinating handouts. Register today by going to PastfindersSLC.org and clicking on the Event Calendar. Upon registration, you will receive your zoom link for this free course. Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society would like to help you start your journey into family history.
Anjanette Mercer is the President of Pastfiners of South Lake.