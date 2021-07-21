The City of Clermont is launching a new free event for preschool and elementary school age children that will also include storytime, crafts and playtime.
“We are excited to offer this fun outdoor storytime for our young champions,” said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davidoff. “Park Tales promotes literacy while encouraging children to spend time in the park.”
The program begins Tuesday, July 20 and runs through Aug. 3 and takes place at Lake Palatlakaha, 1250 12th St.
It starts with a storytime under the pavilion. Following storytime, parks and recreation staff will lead activities and crafts inspired by each book’s theme. For example, the program will start with author Eric Cagle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Afterward, children can gather nature supplies, go on a bug hunt and make butterfly art with leaves.
Afterward, children can continue the fun at the city’s state-of-the-art, Park Pals Playground.
All materials will be provided at the program. No reservations are required, just show up. For adults, there will be table space under the pavilion.