The Town of Oakland is excited to announce its new combination art and history exhibition “La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage. The public is invited to the at the Center, 126 W. Petris Ave.
Learn about the origin of Spanish Florida over 500 years ago and the fusion of culture that continues to enrich our state today, from Cuban cigars to baseball. Explore the Spanish pirates behind the famous Gasparilla festivities, discover Spanish architecture in Florida, and trace the birth of the oldest city in the U.S.
The exhibition features paintings and sculptures inspired by Hispanic heritage created by well-known Florida artists, including Jose Pardo, Jesus Marin, Francisco Arias, Alejandro Selmi, Violeta Militaru, Heather Lorenz, Fabian Pesci, Dave Minichiello, Joe Warren, Lori Warren, Kelley Batson-Howard, Erick Marquez, Aury Perez, George Stuart, Ivan Delgado, Roger Ballas, Carol Brown, Jambvant Ramoutar, Tom Eder and Anne Fanelli.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and purchase their work while enjoying a flamenco guitar performance by the Don Soledad Group. Soledad, a performer and recording artist, was inspired by the guitar of flamenco legend Paco de Lucia and cultivated his sophisticated, soulful sounds beginning with his early guitar studies with the great Spanish flamenco maestros; Mariano de Cordobá and Agustin Ríos. The Don Soledad Group won 1st place at Orlando’s ‘FusionFest 2020’ for ‘Best Musician’ category.
The opening reception will also feature the Street Fusion Latin food truck and light fare from the West Orange Creamery.
INTERESTED?
The “La Florida” exhibition will run through Nov. 2. The Center is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and on select Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage or www.facebook.com/HWOAHatOakland
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov