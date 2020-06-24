Next month, the Clermont Police Department will be evaluated by a team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation for state re-accreditation, according to Police Chief Charles Broadway.
The remote assessment will be July 21-23. All aspects of the Clermont Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services will be evaluated. To receive accredited status, the police department has to comply with about 240 standards, many of which are critical to life, health and safety issues.
As part of this assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team.
Following COVID-19 precautions, the assessors will remotely access all the necessary files to help ensure the safety of all those involved. Once the commission’s assessors complete their review, they report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to receive accredited status. Clermont Police has received the accreditation continuously since 2004, and it lasts three years at a time.
The public can request a copy of the standards through Clermont Police Department’s public information officer at 352-536-8408. For more information or to offer written comments about the Clermont Police Department’s ability to meet the accreditation standards, write: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or email info@ flaccreditation.org.