Lake County’s newest public school, serving students in kindergarten through 8th grade in the Four Corners area, will be called Lake Pointe Academy, and now it needs a mascot. A committee of community stakeholders narrowed the mascot choices down to four options: blue jay, tortoise, tortuga (Spanish for tortoise) and ibis.
Students, parents, district employees and others in the community are invited to select one of the four options through an online survey at https://forms.gle/459utLM5UEmBT7566. The survey can also be accessed through the school’s new Facebook page. Survey deadline is Oct. 30.
Scheduled to open in fall 2021, the school will be located in the Four Corners area, at the southernmost point of Lake, where the county is seeing rapid, continuous growth. Andrea Steenken, currently principal at Sawgrass Bay Elementary, will transition into the role of principal of Lake Pointe Academy later this fall. With an environmental curriculum that weaves in science, technology, engineering and math, Lake Pointe Academy is touted as the first E-STEM school in the state.