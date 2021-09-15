Have an upcoming event? Let the News Leader know at least two weeks in advance. Email Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
SEPTEMBER 18
Sips & Salsa Festival
2-10 p.m.
Waterfront Park • 330 Third St.
Flying WILD workshop
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park
7200 Co Rd 603 • Bushnell
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting a Flying WILD workshop that is open to both formal and nonformal educators. The workshop is a supplementary environmental education program emphasizing birds and bird conservation.
Flying WILD is geared toward educators who works with elementary and middle school students. It will focus on new teaching ideas for use in science, math, social studies, language arts, physical education, music, art and more. The workshop is free, and participating teachers are eligible for in-service credit.
A Curriculum Guide and support materials will be provided. Bring a bagged lunch.
Space is limited, so register early. Contact workshop facilitator Kristin Wood at Kristin.n.wood@Floridadep.gov or 352-793-4781.
SEPTEMBER 25
Puttin’ Fore Paws Charity Golf Tournament
Registration/check-in: 7 a.m. • Shotgun start: 8 a.m.
$85 in advance
$100 day of tournament
To register: TheAnimalLeague/PuttinForePaws
At: Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Road • Clermont
CHAMBER EVENTS
Editor’s note: To sign up for any of these, please visit the South Lake Chamber of Commerce site: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
SEPTEMBER 15
Lunch and Learn
11:30 a.m.
620 Montrose St.
SEPTEMBER 17
Breakfast with the Chamber
7:15 a.m.
Clermont City Center • 620 Montrose St.
Guest speaker: Local 2021 U.S. Olympian Damu Cherry-Mitchell
Sip ‘n’ Salsa
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Volunteers for one or more two-hour shifts to help with VIP parking or assist bartenders in the beer tent are being sought. If you have any questions, please contact Amanda or Shahanaz.