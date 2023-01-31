Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont

Starting Feb. 1

AARP income tax prep

Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and

 please leave a message; you call we be returned as soon as possible

Feb. 3

First Friday of the Month Food Drive

Islamic Center of Clermont • 15020 Johns Lake Road

Starts 2:30 p.m.

Food drive takes place until all food distributed.

Volunteers needed

10 a.m.

16605 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., #10

The Well of Hope Food Bank needs volunteers.

To learn more, call 352-241-4377, or online: Wellofhope-thriftstore.com

Feb. 7

City of Clermont 2023 Career Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Clermont Arts and Recreation Center • 3700 U.S. 27

The City of Clermont has open positions in finance, public service, police, fire, parks and recreation and information technology. Key community employers interested in a recruiting booth should email: hr@clermontfl.org

Feb. 8

Four Corners Clermont Democratic Club (4CCDC)

6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom

4CCDC represents the residents of South Lake County fighting for equal opportunities, families and justice. Everyone is invited to attend to hear great guest speakers, meet candidates and learn about issues that affect us all. It meets the second Wednesdays each month. Sign up at: mobilize.us/LakeCountyDEC/

March 4

Third annual Honoring the Fallen Run/Walk 5k

Honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the call of duty. Event takes place in downtown Clermont.

To sign up and participate, or to donate or sponsor,

visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Clermont/Honoring the Fallen 5k


February Cooper Memorial Library events

2025 Oakley Seaver Drive

Feb. 8 • 3pm

A lecture on nature and backpacking from the author of Alone in Wonderland, Christine Reed

Feb. 9 • 5pm

An installment of the Cooper Concert Series by modern reggae and steel drum musician Ravon Rhoden

Feb. 27 • 1:45pm

A Friends of the Library Opera Club presentation of “The King and I”  

