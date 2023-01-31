Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
Starting Feb. 1
AARP income tax prep
Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and
please leave a message; you call we be returned as soon as possible
Feb. 3
First Friday of the Month Food Drive
Islamic Center of Clermont • 15020 Johns Lake Road
Starts 2:30 p.m.
Food drive takes place until all food distributed.
Volunteers needed
10 a.m.
16605 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., #10
The Well of Hope Food Bank needs volunteers.
To learn more, call 352-241-4377, or online: Wellofhope-thriftstore.com
Feb. 7
City of Clermont 2023 Career Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center • 3700 U.S. 27
The City of Clermont has open positions in finance, public service, police, fire, parks and recreation and information technology. Key community employers interested in a recruiting booth should email: hr@clermontfl.org
Feb. 8
Four Corners Clermont Democratic Club (4CCDC)
6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom
4CCDC represents the residents of South Lake County fighting for equal opportunities, families and justice. Everyone is invited to attend to hear great guest speakers, meet candidates and learn about issues that affect us all. It meets the second Wednesdays each month. Sign up at: mobilize.us/LakeCountyDEC/
March 4
Third annual Honoring the Fallen Run/Walk 5k
Honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the call of duty. Event takes place in downtown Clermont.
To sign up and participate, or to donate or sponsor,
visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Clermont/Honoring the Fallen 5k
February Cooper Memorial Library events
2025 Oakley Seaver Drive
Feb. 8 • 3pm
A lecture on nature and backpacking from the author of Alone in Wonderland, Christine Reed
Feb. 9 • 5pm
An installment of the Cooper Concert Series by modern reggae and steel drum musician Ravon Rhoden
Feb. 27 • 1:45pm
A Friends of the Library Opera Club presentation of “The King and I”