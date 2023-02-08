Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont

Starting Feb. 1

AARP income tax prep

Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message; you call we be returned as soon as possible

Feb. 8

Four Corners Clermont Democratic Club (4CCDC)

6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom

4CCDC represents the residents of South Lake County fighting for equal opportunities, families and justice. Everyone is invited to attend to hear great guest speakers, meet candidates and learn about issues that affect us all. It meets the second Wednesdays each month. Sign up at: mobilize.us/LakeCountyDEC/

March 4

Third annual Honoring the Fallen Run/Walk 5k

Honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the call of duty. Event takes place in downtown Clermont. To sign up and participate, or to donate or sponsor, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Clermont/Honoring the Fallen 5k


February Cooper Memorial Library events

2025 Oakley Seaver Drive

Feb. 8

3 p.m.

A lecture on nature and backpacking from the author of Alone in Wonderland, Christine Reed

Feb. 9

5 p.m.

An installment of the Cooper Concert Series

by modern reggae and steel drum musician Ravon Rhoden

Feb. 27

1:45 p.m.

A Friends of the Library Opera Club presentation of “The King and I” on

Recommended for you