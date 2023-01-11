Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
Jan. 18
Coffee with a Cop
9-11 a.m.
Papa’s Diner • 626 State Road 50
Come and meet members of the Clermont Police Department and talk one-on-one. Ask questions in a relaxed atmosphere with no speeches, hidden agendas and no preset subjects.
Feb. 1
AARP income tax prep
Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message; you call we be returned as soon as possible
January events at Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Jan. 23 • 1:45 p.m.
Friends of the Library Opera Club:
Macbeth
Jan. 25 • 5:30 p.m.
Cooper Concert Series: Dave DeLuca
Jan. 26 • 5:30 p.m.
Book Talk: Lea Tran
All three events are free.