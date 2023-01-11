Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont

Jan. 18

Coffee with a Cop

9-11 a.m.

Papa’s Diner • 626 State Road 50

Come and meet members of the Clermont Police Department and talk one-on-one. Ask questions in a relaxed atmosphere with no speeches, hidden agendas and no preset subjects.

Feb. 1

AARP income tax prep

Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message; you call we be returned as soon as possible

January events at Cooper Memorial Library

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive

Jan. 23 • 1:45 p.m.

Friends of the Library Opera Club:  

Macbeth

Jan. 25 • 5:30 p.m.

Cooper Concert Series: Dave DeLuca

Jan. 26 • 5:30 p.m.

 Book Talk: Lea Tran

All three events are free.

