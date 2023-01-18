Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
Feb. 1
AARP income tax prep
Tax preparation begins and will be conducted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Appointment are required. To make an appointment and.or for more information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message; you call we be returned
as soon as possible
January events at Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Jan. 23 • 1:45 p.m.
Friends of the Library Opera Club: Macbeth
Jan. 25 • 5:30 p.m.
Cooper Concert Series: Dave DeLuca
Jan. 26 • 5:30 p.m.
Book Talk: Lea Tran
All three events are free.