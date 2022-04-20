ONGOING:
Read to Sydney sites sought
Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont are seeking local businesses and community events to host their “Literacy On The Move” Popup Library events. Every week, the Read to Sydney Bookmobile will be set up at a predetermined Popup Library location to provide children a place to meet and read with Toby the Therapy dog, make craft projects, and take a free book home with them. Children must be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian to participate. Call 407-247-8595, or email: readtosydney@aol.com
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
APRIL 6/APRIL 20
Family history research a two session virtual class
Presented via ZOOM
1-30 p.m.
Session I: Covers the genealogical research plan and a real-time tour of three research sites and software programs. Session II: includes primary and secondary sources, vital record types, census data and an examination of research errors to avoid. Register by going to PastfindersSLC.org and clicking on the Event Calendar. Upon registration, you will receive your zoom link for this free course.
APRIL 12-MAY 19
Learn to play Lacrosse
6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave.
The Lake Lacrosse StingHers and Lake Lacrosse Scorpions will be hosting a six week training program from April 12-May 19 for children grades one through six for boys, and grades one through eight for girls. Sessions will be held 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave. The program is set up to help children learn the basic skills of lacrosse. For further information, email: lax7ksj@me.com, or call 321-320-0761.
To register, go to: lakelax.com
APRIL 19/20, 26
Lake Schools Job Fairs
Lake Agricultural Center • 9 a.m.-noon
1951 Woodlea Road • Tavares
April 19: Agriculture and Horticulture
April 20: Culinary; Drafting; Early Childhood; Engineering; Nursing; Office Administration; TV Production; Web Design
April 26: Construction; Electrical; HVAC
Lake County Schools is holding a series of job fairs for graduating seniors seeking employment. This is a great opportunity for local employers to recruit a new and energetic labor force. Seniors attending this fair will be 18 years old by June 1st, and will have had at least one Career and Technical Education course during high school. Students will come with resumes in hand and interviews will be conducted “speed dating” style in ten-minute intervals.
APRIL 22-23
Read to Sydney Yard Sale Fundraiser
12552 Scottish Pine Lane
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Benefiting Ready to Sydney and Kiwanis Club of Clermont. To donate items, call 407-247-8595.
APRIL 23
Art 4 Awareness
15 N. Bay Lake Ave.
Mascotte
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
This event is for Autism Awareness and will include, among others, a silent art auction featuring art pieces contributed by both those disabled and those who are not; musical entertainment; a bounce house; as well as raffles and a 50-50 contest. For more information, contact Amy at 352-263-1098, or email: am4awarement@gmail.com
Love & Laughter
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose Ave.
6 p.m.
This is a fundraiser by Find, Feed & Restore and will feature a live performance by renown ventriloquist/musician/comedian Taylor Morris.
Wine Stroll
6:30-9 p.m.
Registration and tickets can be picked up at Optima One Realty starting at 5:30 p.m., 716 W. Montrose St., or register on the Clermont Main Street social media pages.
Earth Day
Lake Hiawatha Preserve
450 12th St.
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Come celebrate Earth Day with a host of activities, including a DJ, children activities and giveaways, to name a few happenings. Call 352-708-5975, or visit: www.clermont.gov/events
Minneola Artworx
Minneola Trail Park
315 Madison St.
Minneola
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Come celebrate with field games, round two of Handprints on the Trail, best athletic anthems, and other events. Also featured will be food provided by Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q.
APRIL 25
Ballet performance
Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
1:45 p.m.
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the ballet Le Corsaire (The Pirate) on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. Le Corsaire is a ballet typically presented in three acts, with a libretto originally created by Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges loosely based on the poem The Corsair by Lord Byron. This is a free program and light refreshments will be served during the intermission for our guests.
APRIL 25
10% Donation night fundraiser
Texas Roadhouse • 2457 U.S. 27
3-10 p.m.
This is a fundraiser to support the South Lake Florida Base USSVI, Inc./Submarine Veterans Organization. Dine-in or take out.
Contact Tim Blevins at blevinst@gmail.com, or David Shewbridge at david.shewbridge@hotmail.com for more information, as well as obtaining a flyer to present when ordering.
APRIL 29-30
Read to Sydney Yard Sale
Fundraiser, part two
12552 Scottish Pine Lane
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Benefiting Ready to Sydney and Kiwanis Club of Clermont.
To donate items, call 407-247-8595.
APRIL 29
Free Movie Night at Waterfront Park-“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
330 Third St. • 8 p.m.
Bring the blanket and chairs for family and friends and enjoy the
2022 Movies Under the Stars! program. There will be a planned
activity before each movie at 7:45 p.m.
MAY 7
Spring Garden Festival
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Clermont Garden Club
849 West Ave., and along the shore of Center Lake Park
Shop with specialty plant vendors, find unique garden art, visit the Lake County Master Gardeners. There will be food and beverages available, and there will be garden-related raffles. This is a fundraising event for the Clermont Garden Club. Interested vendors are invited to visit the club’s website for information.
MAY 21
5K Run for Hope
Race starts 8:10 a.m.
Victory Pointe Park • 1050 Victory Way
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a mobile Central Florida Hope Center Food Pantry. For more information call 407-826-1160, or email:hello@cflhope.org. To register, visit: cflhope.org/events
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
6:21 p.m.
Waterfront Park
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory