Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
NOW until Jan. 2, 2022
Enchanted Forest at Victory Pointe/Letters to Santa
Enjoy 50 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations while listening to holiday music and enjoying the sights. A mailbox that sends letters directly to the North Pole is also located at the park for children of all ages to drop off letters to Santa. But hurry! The last day to get letters to Santa is Dec. 20. Also, remember to include your address so that Santa may be able to write back.
JAN. 4, 2022
FAMILY TREE MAKER
“Family Tree Maker” is genealogy software that allows a researcher to keep track of information collected during research and to create reports, charts, and books containing that information.
This is one of the easiest-to-use software available for both Mac and PC. This program also establishes direct links with Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org to facilitate your research.
To find out more about how to use the applications provided in this program, join the Zoom Special Interest Group, which meets twice a month.
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogy Society invites you to participate in the discussion from 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Instructor Stan Wells will guide you through the step-by-step process of using this program. Send your request to join the group to Info@PastfindersSLC.Org and learn more at https://PastfindersSLC.org
JAN. 5, 2022
BEGINNING GENEALOGY CLASS
The first Wednesday of each month Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers a free zoom course: Family History Research: Beginning Genealogy.
This two hour class offers beginners instructions on how to collect and start researching family history.
Instructor Cathy Kwech will teach how to ask the right questions, find the information needed, see which websites to visit, and get organized.
How to start finding your ancestors Zoom class will meet 1 p.m., Jan. 5, 2022.
NOW until Jan. 12, 2022
Cataloging digital family photographs workshop
Family photographs may seem so complex that they defy organizing. Tame your digital family photographs by adding names, dates, and other information inside images. The session covers simple and effective ways to add information for retrieval, and then file and backup your family photographs, so you can do it once and do it right.
Join Pastfinders in welcoming Nancy Loe from Sassy Jane Genealogy, who will discuss organizing photos. Nancy will be presenting this free virtual presentation on Zoom. To get your zoom link please register with Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical society website https://PastfindersSLC.org and learn more about what our organization has to offer.
Pastfinders classes are free to the public. However, registration is required at https://Pastfindersslc.org