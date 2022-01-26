Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
JANUARY 28
Human trafficking seminar/book signing
Ocho Rios Restaurant-Legends Pointe
4290 State Road 50.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Presented by Carolyn Pankalla, award-winning vocalist, TV co-host who is making it her mission to provide a safe house for female youths who have been rescued and need a place to heal. Also present will be Twila McKay Smith, author of “Journey of Love.”
JANUARY 29
VFW Post 5277 Meatball and Spaghetti Dinner
855 W. Desoto St.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Eat in or takeout: 352-394-5424
Meal includes salad, bread and dessert. $8 per person
There will also be a 50/50 drawing, as well as door prizes.
FEBRUARY 1 (Start date)
AARP Income Tax Preparation
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
FEBRUARY 4-5
‘BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library
“BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale” will be taking place in room 108.
The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.
FEBRUARY 10
Organize your genealogy with spreadsheets
5:30 p.m.
Via ZOOM
This class provides genealogical examples for those who have a basic knowledge
of how to use Excel. Mary Kircher Roddy will present several examples of how to use
this powerful tool to gain perspective and further your genealogy research. Register to join this free Zoom presentation and learn how to get better genealogical results.
Live Q&A after the presentation. Register today at PastfindersSLC.org.
Need to brush up on your Excel Skills? Check out the free recorded class on the homepage of Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society website. It is free to watch. Like us on Facebook PastfindersofSL
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/SpreadsheetsforGen10Feb530pm