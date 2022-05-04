MAY 4/10
Two free musical performances
Cooper Memorial Library • Room 108
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
May 4: 5-6 p.m. • May 10: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Jubilant Strings, a children’s orchestra, will perform on May 4. The theme of the performance will be Mother’s Day. On May 10, the October Mountain Washtub Band will perform. It’s name comes from an actual mountain in Western Massachusetts, part of the Appalachian chain. They perform bluegrass, old-style country music, gospel.
MAY 5
National Day of Prayer
AdventHealth Clermont Health Park • 1919 State Road 50
12:15 p.m.
Holocaust Remembrance program
Cooper Memorial Library • Room 108
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive • 5:30-6:30 p.m.
This is a free special program hosted by Sheryl Needle Cohen, Ed.D, University of Central Florida professor and Holocaust scholar. She will share the experiences of her ancestors, the significance of eastern European history, especially how it pertains to present day events. A question and answer session will follow.
MAY 7
Spring Garden Festival
Clermont Garden Club
849 West Ave., and along the shore of Center Lake Park
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Shop with specialty plant vendors, find unique garden art, visit the Lake County Master Gardeners. There will be food and beverages available, and there will be garden-related raffles. This is a fundraising event for the Clermont Garden Club. Interested vendors are invited to visit the club’s website for information.
Blood drive
VFW Post 5277 • 855 W. Desoto St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
VFW Post 5277 and One Blood of Clermont will be hosting a blood drive. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and T-shirt. In addition, Concerned Veterans of America will be raffling several gas cards. The VFW Auxiliary will be providing free child care (including free snacks and cookies) while parents are donating. There will also be a military hat sale (all branches) for $10 per hat, in which $2 will go to the VFW. There will also be a wellness check that includes temperature, blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol and iron count tests. To reserve: 352-241-7543.
MAY 21
5K Run for Hope
Victory Pointe Park
1050 Victory Way
Race starts 8:10 a.m.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a mobile Central Florida Hope Center Food Pantry. For more information call 407-826-1160, or email: hello@cflhope.org To register, visit: cflhope.org/events
Music on
Lake Minneola fundraiser
Second dock in Minneola,
just north of the new Clermont boat ramp
Noon-4 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake is presenting a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund. Musical entertainment provided by Rob Nichols. Small boats will be selling T-shirts and accepting donations. For more information: http://lcolsl.org
MAY 27
Conrad Buckley Memorial
Golf Tournament
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Boulevard
8 a.m.
Register: www.https://conrad-buckley-memorial -golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/registration
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
Waterfront Park
6:21 p.m.
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory