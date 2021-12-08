IN GENERAL
Adjustments proposed for School Board member districts, public hearings scheduled
Dec. 13
The Lake County School Board will host public hearings on Dec. 13 for the proposed adjustment of School Board member districts based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law. District adjustments will be considered on the following dates:
Monday, Nov. 8 — First public hearing during the Discussion portion of the regular School Board meeting. No vote will be taken.
Monday Dec. 13 — Second public hearing and adoption of resolution during the Discussion portion of the School Board meeting. Board members will vote at this meeting.
The proposed district adjustment map is available at https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/operations/growth-planning/2020-census-school-board-member-proposed-districts.
NOW until DEC. 12
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms
26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays: noon-5 p.m.
Admission: (ages four and up): $15
For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com
Now until JAN. 2, 2022
Enchanted Forest at Victory Pointe
Letters to Santa
Back by popular demand is the Enchanted Forest of Trees at Victory Pointe. Enjoy the 50 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations while listening to holiday music and enjoying the sights. A mailbox, that sends letters directly to the North Pole, is also located at the Enchanted Forest of Trees for children of all ages to drop off letters to Santa. The mailbox will be available until Dec. 20. Do not forget to include your address on your letters because Santa will write back.
CLERMONT
DEC. 10
Cookies and Cocoa
6-9 p.m.
Returning to downtown Clermont will be Cookies and Cocoa, featuring all kinds of free tasty cookies and treats offered by participating merchants. There will also be entertainment by local community acts throughout the night at the main stage in City Hall Park. Also, there will be decorated display windows of downtown merchants.
DEC. 10-11
Concerts
East Ridge High School
7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10
3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
There will be two Christmas concerts at East Ridge High School. The first will begin 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 and will feature the East Ridge High School Jazz Band, along with the East Ridge Color Guard. The second concert takes place 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and will feature the East Ridge High School Concert Band. While tickets can be purchased at the door the day and time of performance, tickets will also be able to be purchased at: www.teachtix.com An added request is for donations of new, unwrapped toys for needy children.
DEC. 12
Holiday fundraiser
6-10 p.m.
Gabby’s Banquet Hall
699 U.S. 27
Admission: $40 per person
Hearts & Hands United and All Active Physical Therapy invites the public to its inaugural holiday celebration. The event will include a raffle, music by Ritchie Fusion, food, open bar, prizes and “surprizes.” There also will be a free gift for everyone who attends. Hearts & Hands United Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. For tickets, call: 716-463-1346 or 352-396-0952. To learn more, visit: www.hearts-hands.net
DEC. 16
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
City Hall Park
685 W. Montrose
MASCOTTE
DEC. 15
Light Up Mascotte
6-8 p.m.
121 N. Sunset Ave.
Come meet Santa and enjoy free popcorn and hot chocolate.
MINNEOLA
DEC. 11
Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade
Time: TBA
Parade starts on Main Street
Minneola
Flyers will go out to schools, specifically Lake Minneola High School and Clermont Middle School bands