MAY 14
Free book giveaway
Clermont Police Department
3600 U.S. 27
Public parking area
9 a.m.-noon
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont, Read to Sydney and the Clermont Police Department will be partnering together to provide a free, Pop-Up Library book giveaway. In addition to book giveaways will be crafts and goodies available for all age group children. Toby the therapy dog will be present as well.
MAY 21
5K Run for Hope
Victory Pointe Park
1050 Victory Way
Race starts 8:10 a.m.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a mobile Central Florida Hope Center Food Pantry. For more information call 407-826-1160, or email: hello@cflhope.org To register, visit: cflhope.org/events
MAY 21
Music on
Lake Minneola fundraiser
Second dock in Minneola,
just north of the new Clermont boat ramp
Noon-4 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake is presenting a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund. Musical entertainment provided by Rob Nichols. Small boats will be selling T-shirts and accepting donations. For more information: http://lcolsl.org
MAY 23
“Oklahoma!”
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
1:45 p.m.
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the
Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”in room 108. This is a free presentation and light snacks will be provided.
MAY 27
Conrad Buckley Memorial
Golf Tournament
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Boulevard
8 a.m.
Register: www.https://conrad-buckley-memorial -golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/registration
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
Waterfront Park
6:21 p.m.
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other
community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory