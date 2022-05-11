MAY 14

 Free book giveaway

Clermont Police Department

3600 U.S. 27

Public parking area

 9 a.m.-noon

The Kiwanis Club of Clermont, Read to Sydney and the Clermont Police Department will be partnering together to provide a free, Pop-Up Library book giveaway. In addition to book giveaways will be crafts and goodies available for all age group children. Toby the therapy dog will be present as well. 

 

MAY 21

5K Run for Hope 

Victory Pointe Park

1050 Victory Way

Race starts 8:10 a.m.

Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a mobile Central Florida Hope Center Food Pantry. For more information call 407-826-1160, or email: hello@cflhope.org To register, visit: cflhope.org/events

 

MAY 21

Music on 

Lake Minneola fundraiser

Second dock in Minneola,

 just north of the new Clermont boat ramp

Noon-4 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of South Lake is presenting a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund. Musical entertainment provided by Rob Nichols. Small boats will be selling T-shirts and accepting donations. For more information: http://lcolsl.org

 

MAY 23

“Oklahoma!”

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive

1:45 p.m.

The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the 

Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”in room 108. This is a free presentation and light snacks will be provided.

 

 

MAY 27

Conrad Buckley Memorial 

Golf Tournament 

Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Boulevard

8 a.m.

Register: www.https://conrad-buckley-memorial -golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/registration

 

JUNE 21

Jog Your Memory Fun 5K 

Waterfront Park

 6:21 p.m.

Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other 

community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory

 

