Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
DEC. 15
Light Up Mascotte
6-8 p.m.
121 N. Sunset Ave.
Come meet Sata and enjoy free popcorn and hot chocolate
DEC. 16
Coffee with a Cop
8:30 a.m.
City Hall Park
685 W. Montrose Ave.
NOW until Jan. 2, 2022
Enchanted Forest at Victory Pointe/ Letters to Santa
Enjoy 50 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations while listening to holiday music and enjoying the sights. A mailbox that sends letters directly to the North Pole is also located at the park for children of all ages to drop off letters to Santa. But hurry! The last day to get letters to Santa is Dec. 20. Also, remember to include your address so that Santa may be able to write back.
NOW until Jan. 12, 2022
Cataloging digital family photographs workshop
Family photographs may seem so complex that they defy organizing. Tame your digital family photographs by adding names, dates, and other information inside images. The session covers simple and effective ways to add information for retrieval, and then file and backup your family photographs, so you can do it once and do it right.
Join Pastfinders in welcoming Nancy Loe from Sassy Jane Genealogy, who will discuss organizing photos. Nancy will be presenting this free virtual presentation on Zoom. To get your zoom link please register with Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical society website https://PastfindersSLC.org and learn more about what our organization has to offer.