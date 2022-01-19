Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
JANUARY 23
The Green Swamp Ride
Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m. • Ride: 10 a.m.-1 p,m, • Lunch: 1-2 p.m.
The American Legion and U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Clermont Battalion
is hosting “The Green Swamp Ride.” There will also be raffles and silent auction, so bring CA$H (There is also a need for gift baskets for raffle).
Register online: www.ClermontBattalion.com
JANUARY 29
VFW Post 5277 Meatball and Spaghetti Dinner
855 W. Desoto St.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Eat in or takeout: 352-394-5424
Meal includes salad, bread and dessert.
$8 per person
There will also be a 50/50 drawing, as well as door prizes.
FEBRUARY 4-5
‘BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library “BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale” will be taking place in room 108.
The sale is sponsored by
the Friends of the Cooper
Memorial Library.