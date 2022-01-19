Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont

JANUARY 23

The Green Swamp Ride

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m. • Ride: 10 a.m.-1 p,m, • Lunch: 1-2 p.m.

The American Legion and U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Clermont Battalion

 is hosting “The Green Swamp Ride.” There will also be raffles and silent auction,  so bring CA$H (There is also a need for gift baskets for raffle).

Register online: www.ClermontBattalion.com

 

JANUARY 29

VFW Post 5277 Meatball and Spaghetti Dinner

855 W. Desoto St.

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Eat in or takeout: 352-394-5424

Meal includes salad, bread and dessert.

$8 per person

There will also be a  50/50 drawing, as well as door prizes.

 

FEBRUARY 4-5

‘BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.  • Cooper Memorial Library

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive

The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library  “BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale” will be taking place in room 108.  

The sale is sponsored by

the Friends of the Cooper 

Memorial Library.

