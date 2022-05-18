ONGOING

Learn to play lacrosse

boys and girls programs

McKinney Park • 801 Bloxam Ave.

6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays (From June 30-Aug. 5)

This is a six week program, from June 30-Aug. 5 for boys grades 1-6, and girls grades 1-8. Sessions are one hour of skills training. The program is set up to help learn the basic skills of lacrosse. Skills such as passing, shooting, scooping and stick handling will be taught. Our sessions are set up for first time players and players looking to master the basic skills to take the game to the next level. Equipment required:  Boys- Boys lacrosse sticks and mouth guards;      Girls-Girls lacrosse sticks, mouth guards, goggles. USA Lacrosse Membership Required. Cost is $125. Register: lakelax.com or if any questions: lax7ksj@me.com or lakelacroose@yahoo.com

 

MAY 18

Coffee with a cop

Clermont Cafe 

824 W. Montrose

9:11 a.m.

MAY 21

5K Run for Hope 

Victory Pointe Park

1050 Victory Way 

Race starts 8:10 a.m.

Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a mobile Central Florida Hope Center Food Pantry. 

For more information call 

407-826-1160, 

or email: hello@cflhope.org

To register,  visit: cflhope.org/events

 

MAY 21

Music on Lake Minneola fundraiser

Second dock in Minneola, 

just north of the new Clermont boat ramp

Noon-4 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of South Lake is presenting a fundraiser for the 

Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund. 

Musical entertainment provided by Rob Nichols. 

Small boats will be selling T-shirts and accepting donations. 

For more information: http://lcolsl.org

 

MAY 23

“Oklahoma!”

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive • 1:45 p.m.

The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the 

Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”in room 108. This is a free presentation and light snacks will be provided.

MAY 27

Conrad Buckley Memorial Golf Tournament 

Legends Golf and Country Club

1700 Legendary Boulevard • 8 a.m.

Register: www.https://conrad-buckley-memorial -golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/registration

 

JUNE 21

Jog Your Memory Fun 5K 

Waterfront Park •  6:21 a.m.

Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory

 

