ONGOING
Learn to play lacrosse
boys and girls programs
McKinney Park • 801 Bloxam Ave.
6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays (From June 30-Aug. 5)
This is a six week program, from June 30-Aug. 5 for boys grades 1-6, and girls grades 1-8. Sessions are one hour of skills training. The program is set up to help learn the basic skills of lacrosse. Skills such as passing, shooting, scooping and stick handling will be taught. Our sessions are set up for first time players and players looking to master the basic skills to take the game to the next level. Equipment required: Boys- Boys lacrosse sticks and mouth guards; Girls-Girls lacrosse sticks, mouth guards, goggles. USA Lacrosse Membership Required. Cost is $125. Register: lakelax.com or if any questions: lax7ksj@me.com or lakelacroose@yahoo.com
MAY 18
Coffee with a cop
Clermont Cafe
824 W. Montrose
9:11 a.m.
MAY 21
5K Run for Hope
Victory Pointe Park
1050 Victory Way
Race starts 8:10 a.m.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a mobile Central Florida Hope Center Food Pantry.
For more information call
407-826-1160,
or email: hello@cflhope.org
To register, visit: cflhope.org/events
MAY 21
Music on Lake Minneola fundraiser
Second dock in Minneola,
just north of the new Clermont boat ramp
Noon-4 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake is presenting a fundraiser for the
Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund.
Musical entertainment provided by Rob Nichols.
Small boats will be selling T-shirts and accepting donations.
For more information: http://lcolsl.org
MAY 23
“Oklahoma!”
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive • 1:45 p.m.
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the
Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”in room 108. This is a free presentation and light snacks will be provided.
MAY 27
Conrad Buckley Memorial Golf Tournament
Legends Golf and Country Club
1700 Legendary Boulevard • 8 a.m.
Register: www.https://conrad-buckley-memorial -golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/registration
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
Waterfront Park • 6:21 a.m.
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory