ONGOING:
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
APRIL 6/APRIL 20
Family history research a two session virtual class
Presented via ZOOM
1-30 p.m.
Session I: Covers the genealogical research plan and a real-time tour of three research sites and software programs. Session II: includes primary and secondary sources, vital record types, census data and an examination of research errors to avoid. Register by going to PastfindersSLC.org and clicking on the Event Calendar. Upon registration, you will receive your zoom link for this free course.
APRIL 7-16
LAKE COUNTY FAIR
2101 County Road 452 North • Eustis
The fair celebrates its 101st year. Masks not mandatory. Admission price is $9 adults; $7 seniors (age 60 and up); Children $3 (ages 4 and up). April 13 is carload night for $60. Unlimited ride armband is $60. Hours are 5-10 p.m., weekdays, and 1-10 p.m. weekends. Rides will run until 11 p.m.
APRIL 12-MAY 19
Learn to play Lacrosse
6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave.
The Lake Lacrosse StingHers and Lake Lacrosse Scorpions will be hosting a six week training program from April 12-May 19 for children grades one through six for boys, and grades one through eight for girls. Sessions will be held 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave. The program is set up to help children learn the basic skills of lacrosse. For further information, email: lax7ksj@me.com, or call 321-320-0761.
To register, go to: lakelax.com
APRIL 16
Finding WWII Army-Air Forces ancestors
Starts 5:30 p.m. • Via Zoom
Did you know that more than 2.4 million men and women served in the Army-Air Force during World War Two? Pastfinders will be presenting a Zoom program starting 5:30 p.m., April 14 for greetings and general announcements, then gets underway at 6 p.m. This program is free of charge and available to the public. To get your Zoom link, go to the Event Calendar at: PastfindersSLC.Org and like us on Facebook: PastfindersofSL
APRIL 19/20, 26
Lake Schools Job Fairs
9 a.m.-noon
Lake Agricultural Center
1951 Woodlea Road • Tavares
April 19: Agriculture and Horticulture
April 20: Culinary; Drafting; Early Childhood; Engineering; Nursing; Office Administration; TV Production; Web Design
April 26: Construction; Electrical; HVAC
Lake County Schools is holding a series of job fairs for graduating seniors seeking employment. This is a great opportunity for local employers to recruit a new and energetic labor force. Seniors attending this fair will be 18 years old by June 1st, and will have had at least one Career and Technical Education course during high school. Students will come with resumes in hand and interviews will be conducted “speed dating” style in ten-minute intervals.
APRIL 23
Love & Laughter
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose Ave.
6 p.m.
This is a fundraiser by Find, Feed & Restore and will feature a live performance by renown ventriloquist/musician/comedian Taylor Morris,
Wine Stroll
6:30-9 p.m.
Registration and tickets can be picked up at Optima One Realty starting at 5:30 p.m., 716 W. Montrose St., or register on the Clermont Main Street social media pages.
APRIL 26
10% Donation night fundraiser
Texas Roadhouse • 2457 U.S. 27
3-10 p.m.
This is a fundraiser to support the South Lake Florida Base USSVI, Inc./Submarine Veterans Organization. Dine-in or take out. Contact Tim Blevins at blevinst@gmail.com, or David Shewbridge at david.shewbridge@hotmail.com for more information, as well as obtaining a flyer to present when ordering.
APRIL 29
Free Movie Night at Waterfront Park-“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
330 Third St.
8 p.m.
Bring the blanket and chairs for family and friends and enjoy the 2022 Movies Under the Stars! program. There will be a planned activity before each movie at 7:45 p.m.
MAY 7
Spring Garden Festival
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Clermont Garden Club
849 West Ave., and along the shore of Center Lake Park
Shop with specialty plant vendors, find unique garden art, visit the Lake County Master Gardeners. There will be food and beverages available, and there will be garden-related raffles. This is a fundraising event for the Clermont Garden Club. Interested vendors are invited to visit the club’s website for information.