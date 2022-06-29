Now through August
Genealogy Research Assistance
Cooper Memorial Library• 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Second and fourth Thursdays • 10 a.m.-noon
Have you been working on your family tree, but can’t seem to find the next branch? Do you need assistance in verifying the documents to make sure you have the correct person? Maybe you just need help seeking out information and don’t know where to start? Volunteers will be available to assist you in your research. Bring your documents, and any information to help us, help you. For more information on Pastfinders, visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or “Like” on Facebook PastfindersofSL.
JUNE 1 start
Hometown Heroes mortgage assistance
PRMG ª 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 213
The Hometown Heroes program will provide down payment and closing cost assistance to more than 50 professions when buying their first home. Eligible homebuyers wil be able to receive 5% of up to $25,000 of their mortgage loan amount. Those qualifying include: veterans (active duty) and surviving spouses of deceased veterans; teachers; sworn law enforcement officers (taking part in recruitment bonuses programs); child care operators and daycare instructors; paramedics, EMTs, 911 public safety operators, firefighters; registered nurses, LPNs, CNAs, home health aides; correctional officers and correctional probation officers, juvenile detention officers and juvenile probation officers. Contact Omma Samaroo-Tahal at 321-418-1876, or: OSamaroo-Tahal@prmg.net
School supply drive
The Education Foundation of Lake County is looking for collection sites for their Red for Ed school supply drive. For more information contact Amber Castellano at 352-326-1265, or email: castellanoA1@lake.k12.fl.us
Now through July 29
God’s Diamond Girls school supply drive
Text 407-906-4322 for dropoff locations. Groveland-based BLT Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that mentors female students. Cash donations can be made at: $Godsdiamondgirls, Paypal.me/Godsdiamongirs, or www.BLTEmpowersme.com/donate
JUNE 6-Aug. 4
S.A.V.E. summer program
Summer Activities and Vocational Enrichment program
Elese Tomlin Community Center
204 Gadson St. • Groveland
Phone: 352-404-7898 for information
JULY 1
Food drive
Islamic Center of Clermont
15020 Johns Lake Road
starts 2:30 p.m.
Food drive will take place until all food is distributed.
JULY 3
Groveland’s Fourth of July celebration
Lake David Park
450 S. Lake Avenue
Groveland
starts 4:30 p.m.
Includes live entertainment, Miss Firecracker Pageant (1-4 p.m., inside E. Puryear Building, car show; fireworks start 9 p.m.
JULY 7 and JULY 22
Breakfast with the VFWAuxiliary
8:30-11:30 a.m.
855 W. Desoto St.
Eat in or takeout. Menu consists of three pancakes with three pieces of bacon or sausage, orang juice and coffee, or two scrambled eggs with three pieces of bacon or sausage, toast, orang juice and coffee. A donation of at least $8 per person is requested. The VFW Auxiliary Special: three pancakes, two scrambled eggs with three pieces of bacon and three sausage, toast, orange juice and coffee, for a donation of at least $10.
JULY 30
Project Kid connect backpack giveaway
Lake County Sheriff’s Office district office
15855 State Road 50
9 a.m.-noon
Join the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for a backpack and school supply giveaway. Also included will be food and drinks and activities, such as Dunk-a-Deputy.