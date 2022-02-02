ONGOING EVENTS
Thrift store accepting donations
New Beginning Thrift Store. 415 Citrus Tower Boulevard, is now accepting
gently used donations. Days and hours of operation are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.,
Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. Call 352-241-8500.
Volunteers needed
God’s Diamond Girls Mentoring needs volunteers to help with monthly girls empowerment days. Are you looking to make an impact in a young girls life?
Have you desired to build the community of teen girls? Then we need you to join our team of volunteers for one Saturday per month. To learn more, visit: www.bltempowersme.com/volunteers, or email: volunteers@bltempowersme.com
FEBRUARY 1
AARP Income Tax Preparation
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center • 3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome).
Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m.,
and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For appointments and information,
call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
FEBRUARY 4-5
‘BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library • 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library “BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale” will be taking place in room 108. The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.
FEBRUARY 5
Cultural Food Festival
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
450 S. Lake Ave. • Groveland
Live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, delicious food
Shots In The Dark
News & Updates
Shots in the Dark is a fundraising event with all proceeds awarded to local high school
scholarships and a nursing scholarship. For decades, Beta Theta, a service organization,
has awarded scholarships to students who plan to attend Lake Sumter State College.
Please consider supporting the event by being a participant or sponsoring the event on Feb. 5.
Visit: https://bit.ly/3AMbG0k
FEBRUARY 10
Organize your genealogy with spreadsheets
5:30 p.m.
Via ZOOM
This class provides genealogical examples for those who have a basic knowledge of how to use Excel. Mary Kircher Roddy will present several examples of how to use this powerful tool to gain perspective and further your genealogy research. Register to join this free Zoom presentation and learn how to get better genealogical results. Live Q&A after the presentation. Register today at PastfindersSLC.org.
Need to brush up on your Excel Skills? Check out the free recorded class on the homepage of Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society website. It is free to watch. Like us on Facebook PastfindersofSL
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/SpreadsheetsforGen10Feb530pm