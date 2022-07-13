ONGOING
Groveland Senior Citizen Center
142 Mills Street
352-429-9513, ext. 2201
Seniors ages 60 and above are invited to enjoy fellowship and friendship, along with free food, games, parties and a whole lot more.
Now through August
Genealogy Research Assistance
Cooper Memorial Library• 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Second and fourth Thursdays • 10 a.m.-noon
Have you been working on your family tree, but can’t seem to find the next branch? Do you need assistance in verifying the documents to make sure you have the correct person? Maybe you just need help seeking out information and don’t know where to start? Volunteers will be available to assist you in your research. Bring your documents, and any information to help us, help you. For more information on Pastfinders, visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or “Like” on Facebook PastfindersofSL.
Hometown Heroes mortgage assistance
PRMG ª 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 213
The Hometown Heroes program will provide down payment and closing cost assistance to more than 50 professions when buying their first home. Eligible homebuyers wil be able to receive 5% of up to $25,000 of their mortgage loan amount. Those qualifying include: veterans (active duty) and surviving spouses of deceased veterans; teachers; sworn law enforcement officers (taking part in recruitment bonuses programs); child care operators and daycare instructors; paramedics, EMTs, 911 public safety operators, firefighters; registered nurses, LPNs, CNAs, home health aides; correctional officers and correctional probation officers, juvenile detention officers and juvenile probation officers. Contact Omma Samaroo-Tahal at 321-418-1876, or: OSamaroo-Tahal@prmg.net
School supply drive
The Education Foundation of Lake County is looking for collection sites for their Red for Ed school supply drive. For more information contact Amber Castellano at 352-326-1265, or email: castellanoA1@lake.k12.fl.us
Now through July 29
God’s Diamond Girls school supply drive
Text 407-906-4322 for dropoff locations. Groveland-based BLT Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that mentors female students. Cash donations can be made at: $Godsdiamondgirls, Paypal.me/Godsdiamongirs, or www.BLTEmpowersme.com/donate
Now through Aug. 4
S.A.V.E. summer program
Summer Activities and Vocational Enrichment program
Elese Tomlin Community Center • 204 Gadson St. • Groveland
Phone: 352-404-7898 for information
JULY 17
Breakfast with the VFWAuxiliary
8:30-11:30 a.m.
855 W. Desoto St.
Eat in or takeout. Menu consists of three pancakes with three pieces of bacon or sausage, orang juice and coffee, or two scrambled eggs with three pieces of bacon or sausage, toast, orang juice and coffee. A donation of at least $8 per person is requested. The VFW Auxiliary Special: three pancakes, two scrambled eggs with three pieces of bacon and three sausage, toast, orange juice and coffee, for a donation of at least $10.
JULY 20
Coffee with a cop
9-11 a.m.
Cheeser’s Palace
707 W. Montrose St.
Enjoy coffee and light snacks and get to know officers with the Clermont Police Department in a casual, informal setting.
JULY 29-30
Midsummer book sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library • Room 108
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Books include general fiction, mystery, romance, science-fiction, and biography. Also on sale are all types of non-fiction, including history, economics, business, religion, art, parenting, pets/animals, psychology, cookbooks, and many how-to books on a wide range of topics. There is also a large collection of music CDs, movie DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles.Sale item prices range from 25 cents to $2 on average, with a few classics and larger books slightly higher.