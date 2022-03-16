ONGOING:
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
MARCH 16
Coffee with a Cop
9-11 a.m.
Foxtail Coffee Company • 2608 U.S. 27, Suite 200
The Clermont Police Department will host the next Coffee with a Cop
event from 9-11 a.m.
Wed., Mar. 16 at Foxtail Coffee Co., 2608 S Hwy 27 Suite 200. The Clermont Police Department invites the community and talk with our local Clermont police officers and ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers.
MARCH 28
Opera presentation: ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’
Cooper Memorial Library • 1:45 p.m.
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the baroque opera “Orfeo ed Euridice” on Monday, March 28 at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. This is a free program with English subtitles provided and light refreshments will be served during the intermission for our guests.
APRIL 6/APRIL 20
Family history research a two session virtual class
Presented via ZOOM • 1-30 p.m.
Session I: Covers the genealogical research plan and a real-time tour of three research sites and software programs. Session II: includes primary and secondary sources, vital record types, census data and an examination of research errors to avoid. Register by going to PastfindersSLC.org and clicking on the Event Calendar. Upon registration, you will receive your zoom link for this free course.