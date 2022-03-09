ONGOING:
Thrift store accepting donations
New Beginning Thrift Store. 415 Citrus Tower Boulevard, is now accepting gently used donations. Days and hours of operation are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. Call 352-241-8500.
Volunteers needed
God’s Diamond Girls Mentoring needs volunteers to help with monthly girls empowerment days. Are you looking to make an impact in a young girls life? Have you desired to build the community of teen girls? Then we need you to join our team of volunteers for one Saturday per month. To learn more, visit: www.bltempowersme.com/volunteers, or email: volunteers@bltempowersme.com
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
MARCH 10-12
Book sale
Marion Baysinger Memorial Library
756 W. Broad St. • Groveland
Noon-7 p.m., March 10 • 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11-12
The Friends of the Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library will be selling 100s of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and other items. All proceeds support children, teen and adult programs. Call 352-429-5840 for details.
MARCH 10
DNA testing and traditional research
Presented via ZOOM by Michelle Leonard
5:30 p.m.
DNA testing has exploded onto the genealogy scene in recent years and is now one of the most important tools available to advance family tree research. In order to successfully use DNA testing for genealogy, it’s essential to combine it with traditional research. This presentation will concentrate on several in-depth case studies that demonstrate what can be achieved when you combine long-established research methods with DNA test results. To attend, register with https://PastfindersSLC.org. The program is free of charge and available to the public. For more information about Pastfinders please “LIKE” them on Facebook PastfindersofSL.
APRIL 6/APRIL 20
Family history research a two session virtual class
Presented via ZOOM • 1-30 p.m.
Session I: Covers the genealogical research plan and a real-time tour of three research sites and software programs. Session II: includes primary and secondary sources, vital record types, census data and an examination of research errors to avoid. Register by going to PastfindersSLC.org and clicking on the Event Calendar. Upon registration, you will receive your zoom link for this free course.