ONGOING
Learn to play lacrosse - boys and girls programs
McKinney Park • 801 Bloxam Ave.
6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays (From June 30-Aug. 5)
This is a six week program, from June 30-Aug. 5 for boys grades 1-6, and girls grades 1-8. Sessions are one hour of skills training. The program is set up to help learn the basic skills of lacrosse. Skills such as passing, shooting, scooping and stick handling will be taught. Our sessions are set up for first time players and players looking to master the basic skills to take the game to the next level. Equipment required: Boys- Boys lacrosse sticks and mouth guards; Girls-Girls lacrosse sticks, mouth guards, goggles. USA Lacrosse Membership Required. Cost is $125. Register: lakelax.com
Now through August
Genealogy Research Assistance
Cooper Memorial Library• 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Second and fourth Thursdays • 10 a.m.-noon
Have you been working on your family tree, but can’t seem to find the next branch? Do you need assistance in verifying the documents to make sure you have the correct person? Maybe you just need help seeking out information and don’t know where to start? Volunteers will be available to assist you in your research. Bring your documents, and any information to help us, help you. For more information on Pastfinders, visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or “Like” on Facebook PastfindersofSL.
JUNE 1 start
Hometown Heroes mortgage assistance
PRMG ª 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 213
The Hometown Heroes program will provide down payment and closing cost assistance to more than 50 professions when buying their first home. Eligible homebuyers wil be able to receive 5% of up to $25,000 of their mortgage loan amount. Those qualifying include: veterans (active duty) and surviving spouses of deceased veterans; teachers; sworn law enforcement officers (taking part in recruitment bonuses programs); child care operators and daycare instructors; paramedics, EMTs, 911 public safety operators, firefighters; registered nurses, LPNs, CNAs, home health aides; correctional officers and correctional probation officers, juvenile detention officers and juvenile probation officers. Contact Omma Samaroo-Tahal at 321-418-1876, or: OSamaroo-Tahal@prmg.net
School supply drive
The Education Foundation of Lake County is looking for collection sites for their Red for Ed school supply drive. For more information contact Amber Castellano at 352-326-1265, or email: castellanoA1@lake.k12.fl.us
JUNE 6-Aug. 4
S.A.V.E. summer program
Summer Activities and Vocational Enrichment program
Elese Tomlin Community Center
204 Gadson St. • Groveland
Phone: 352-404-7898 for information
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
Waterfront Park • 300 Third St.
6:21 a.m.
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21.
All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory
JUNE 22
Human resource conference/expo
1 Dozier Court • Leesburg
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
RSVP! Deadline to register June 16
Lake-Sumter Society for Human Resource Management’ 30th annual human resource, leadership and business management conference and expo takes place at the Venetian Center, Harris Room.
$85 for members, $95 for non-members. $25 for students.
Group discount of five or more: $60 per person.
Register: Lakesumtershrm.org