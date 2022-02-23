ONGOING:
Thrift store accepting donations
New Beginning Thrift Store. 415 Citrus Tower Boulevard, is now accepting gently used donations. Days and hours of operation are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. Call 352-241-8500.
Volunteers needed
God’s Diamond Girls Mentoring needs volunteers to help with monthly girls empowerment days. Are you looking to make an impact in a young girls life? Have you desired to build the community of teen girls? Then we need you to join our team of volunteers for one Saturday per month. To learn more, visit: www.bltempowersme.com/volunteers, or email: volunteers@bltempowersme.com
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
Donations sought
The Marion Baysinger Memorial Library is accepting donations of gently used books for the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale of March 10-12. You may drop them off before March 9 at the library, 756 W. Broad St., Groveland. Please come into the library with your donations. Also, please do not leave donations outside or placed in the outside book drop. All proceeds from the sale support library programs and events. Contact the library if you have questions at 352-429-5840. Thank you for your support.
REOPENING
James L. Wyche Senior Center
142 Mills St. • Groveland
After having closed due to COVID, the decision has been made to reopen. Hours and days of operation are 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday. All activities are in place. Call 352-429-9513 for more information.
FEBRUARY 26
Spaghetti dinner
4-6 p.m.
The VFW Auxiliary will be holding their monthly Spaghetti Dinner. Open to the public. Meal includes meatballs and spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert, all for a donation of $8 per person. Eat in or take out. Also included will be 50/50, door prizes and a raffle. Any questions please call Bob Farrell 352-250-2052
FEBRUARY 28
Friends Opera Club
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Mussorgsky: Boris Gudonov
1:45-5 p.m. • Free
The Friends Opera Club invites students and the public to attend educational programs, classes and discussions on opera and the operatic experience; hosted by retired Cooper Memorial librarian Dennis Smolarek.
MARCH 10-12
Book sale
Marion Baysinger Memorial Library
756 W. Broad St. • Groveland
Noon-7 p.m., March 10 • 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11-12
The Friends of the Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library will be selling 100s of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and other items. All proceeds support children, teen and adult programs. Call 352-429-5840 for details.