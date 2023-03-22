March 22

Calling All Farmers and Ranchers

Online

The free presentation of the USDA’s Services Farm Service Agency offers current and new farmers information on resources available to them, helpful web sites to research plans, the amounts and terms of USDA loans and current interest rates, 1 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3YHHTjM.

Lake County Ladies Chorus 70th Anniversary Concert

Gateway Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. $10.

March 24–26

42nd Annual Sunnyland Boat Festival

Wooten Waterfront Park, Tavares

The Sunnyland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society event will include a nautical flea market, live music, exhibits and many beautiful boats on display. Visit https://acbs-sunnyland.org/events.

March 25

Nature Fest

Lake Louisa State Park, 7305 US Hwy. 27, Clermont

The Friends of the park will host a day featuring live animals, guided hikes, tram tours, an archeo dig, face painting, vendor booths, “meet the rangers” and more, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. The event is free with the usual $5/vehicle park entrance fee. Visit https://llsp.wildapricot.org/page-1839195.

Pastfinders Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase

Cooper Memorial Library,

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

All are welcome at the free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society event, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Celebrate family and the cultures of the world by wearing traditional outfits, or dressing in your ancestor’s flag colors. Take photos at the Cultural Photo-Booth area. Watch Scottish highland dancing, discover the library’s Genealogy Room, and see the documentary “Finding Samuel Lowe.” Registration is recommended. Register and pick up your complimentary welcome packet and raffle tickets at the door. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Showcase.eventbrite.com.

Spring Book, Bake and Craft Sale

Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola

The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library will host the sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

AdventHealth Lake Minneola Half Marathon-10K-5K

The run along the Lake Minneola Waterfront on the South Lake Trail will include live music and entertainment on the course, 7 a.m. Visit http://bit.ly/3lzInuF.

March 26

Shalom Y’all Outreach’s Spring “Things and Blilngs” Food and Craft Fair

Clermont Arts & Recreation Center gymnasium,

3700 U.S. 27, Clermont

Local artisans offer handmade crafts, art, clothing, jewelry, metal sculptures, toys, travel, collectibles and more, noon–4 p.m. A children’s author will also be present. Sponsored by Congregation Sinai Sisterhood.

March 27

Friends of the Library Opera Club

Cooper Memorial Library,

2025 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

The Cooper Concert Series will feature “La Boheme,” 1:45 p.m.

March 30

Deadline to Enter Lake County Fair Plein Air Competition

www.LakeCoFair.com

April 8, professional, semi-professional and amateur artists ages 18 and older will spend the day painting and/or drawing at this year’s fair. Lake County residents can apply for one of 20 spots and a chance to win up to $250.

April 1

Spring Concert in the Park – The Smoking Jackets

Kirk Park, 17436 Division Street, Montverde

The Saturday Market will open at 4 p.m., with the concert starting at 6 p.m. Visit https://mymontverde.com.

Tribute to The Carpenters: Top of the World

Clermont Performing Arts Center,

3700 S Highway 27, Clermont

The concert celebrating siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3Tw2nuS.

April 1–2

Spring Fever   in the Garden

Plant Street,

downtown Winter Garden

Bloom & Grow Garden Society will host the huge annual plant festival Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. It will include a chalk art contest, Kid Zone, vendor booths, flowers and foliage, nature-related arts and crafts and live entertainment. Visit springfeverinthegarden.org.

Recommended for you