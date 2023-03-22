March 22
Calling All Farmers and Ranchers
Online
The free presentation of the USDA’s Services Farm Service Agency offers current and new farmers information on resources available to them, helpful web sites to research plans, the amounts and terms of USDA loans and current interest rates, 1 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3YHHTjM.
Lake County Ladies Chorus 70th Anniversary Concert
Gateway Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. $10.
March 24–26
42nd Annual Sunnyland Boat Festival
Wooten Waterfront Park, Tavares
The Sunnyland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society event will include a nautical flea market, live music, exhibits and many beautiful boats on display. Visit https://acbs-sunnyland.org/events.
March 25
Nature Fest
Lake Louisa State Park, 7305 US Hwy. 27, Clermont
The Friends of the park will host a day featuring live animals, guided hikes, tram tours, an archeo dig, face painting, vendor booths, “meet the rangers” and more, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. The event is free with the usual $5/vehicle park entrance fee. Visit https://llsp.wildapricot.org/page-1839195.
Pastfinders Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase
Cooper Memorial Library,
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
All are welcome at the free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society event, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Celebrate family and the cultures of the world by wearing traditional outfits, or dressing in your ancestor’s flag colors. Take photos at the Cultural Photo-Booth area. Watch Scottish highland dancing, discover the library’s Genealogy Room, and see the documentary “Finding Samuel Lowe.” Registration is recommended. Register and pick up your complimentary welcome packet and raffle tickets at the door. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Showcase.eventbrite.com.
Spring Book, Bake and Craft Sale
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola
The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library will host the sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
AdventHealth Lake Minneola Half Marathon-10K-5K
The run along the Lake Minneola Waterfront on the South Lake Trail will include live music and entertainment on the course, 7 a.m. Visit http://bit.ly/3lzInuF.
March 26
Shalom Y’all Outreach’s Spring “Things and Blilngs” Food and Craft Fair
Clermont Arts & Recreation Center gymnasium,
3700 U.S. 27, Clermont
Local artisans offer handmade crafts, art, clothing, jewelry, metal sculptures, toys, travel, collectibles and more, noon–4 p.m. A children’s author will also be present. Sponsored by Congregation Sinai Sisterhood.
March 27
Friends of the Library Opera Club
Cooper Memorial Library,
2025 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
The Cooper Concert Series will feature “La Boheme,” 1:45 p.m.
March 30
Deadline to Enter Lake County Fair Plein Air Competition
April 8, professional, semi-professional and amateur artists ages 18 and older will spend the day painting and/or drawing at this year’s fair. Lake County residents can apply for one of 20 spots and a chance to win up to $250.
April 1
Spring Concert in the Park – The Smoking Jackets
Kirk Park, 17436 Division Street, Montverde
The Saturday Market will open at 4 p.m., with the concert starting at 6 p.m. Visit https://mymontverde.com.
Tribute to The Carpenters: Top of the World
Clermont Performing Arts Center,
3700 S Highway 27, Clermont
The concert celebrating siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3Tw2nuS.
April 1–2
Spring Fever in the Garden
Plant Street,
downtown Winter Garden
Bloom & Grow Garden Society will host the huge annual plant festival Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. It will include a chalk art contest, Kid Zone, vendor booths, flowers and foliage, nature-related arts and crafts and live entertainment. Visit springfeverinthegarden.org.